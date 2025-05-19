Pakistan, Iran vow to work jointly for regional peace

NSA Lt Gen Asim Malik held telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart

Updated On: Mon, 19 May 2025 17:13:04 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Security Adviser Lt Gen Asim Malik on Monday held a telephonic conversation with his Iranian counterpart General Ali Akbar amid the regional tensions.

During the conversation, both sides emphasized the importance of political, economic and security cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

General Ali Akbar said that Iran and Pakistan will not allow enemies to undermine the regional peace.

He highlighted that continued cooperation between the two countries serves the interests and security of the entire region.

Lt Gen Asim Malik appreciated Iran's constructive role in the region and reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

It merits mention here that Iran’s national security adviser also contacted his Indian counterpart a few days ago.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for sincere diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions in South Asia.

Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Iranian president to discuss the regional situation on Saturday.

Pakistan and Iran had agreed to enhance cooperation in all areas of shared interest, especially trade, connectivity, security and people-to-people contacts.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan had always desired peace and it was in this spirit that it had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India and would remain committed to upholding it.

He further reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.