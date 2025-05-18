PM Shehbaz thanks Iranian president for defusing tensions in South Asia

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday thanked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for sincere diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions in South Asia.

Shehbaz Sharif held telephonic conversation with Iranian president to discuss the regional situation.

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to enhance cooperation in all areas of shared interest, especially trade, connectivity, security and people-to-people contacts.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned India's unprovoked attacks against Pakistan that led to the martyrdom of innocent civilians, including women and children.

He said that valiant armed forces had given a befitting and forceful reply to the enemy.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan had always desired peace and it was in this spirit that it had agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India and would remain committed to upholding it.

He further reaffirmed Pakistan's firm resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

However, the prime minister expressed his concern over India's attempt to unilaterally hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance.

Talking about Jammu and Kashmir dispute, the prime minister emphasized that it remained the root cause of instability in South Asia.

In his remarks, the Iranian President expressed heartfelt condolences over the loss of civilian lives. He welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while appreciating Pakistan's efforts for peace.