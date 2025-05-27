FIR lodged over PPP's arson attack on PTI's camp in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - An FIR has been registered at Sharqi police station in Peshawar following an arson attack on a camp set up for the release of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The case was filed by Engineer Muhammad Arif, who claimed that unknown miscreants set the camp on fire, destroying valuable belongings. He stated he was informed via a phone call about the incident, after which videos of the fire went viral on social media.

According to the FIR, the arson was allegedly carried out on the directives of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) provincial president Muhammad Ali Bacha and the General Secretary. The FIR named several individuals including Malik Azmat, Ziaullah Afridi, Humayun Khan, Zulqarnain, and Ehsan, who were clearly visible in the footage setting the camp ablaze.

The report also alleged that the attackers burned PTI flags and created widespread panic in the area. Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify and arrest the suspects using the available video evidence.