26th Constitutional Amendment has paralysed judicial system: Barrister Saif

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif has said on Tuesday that the chains of the 26th Constitutional Amendment must be broken to allow hearings of the founding PTI leader’s cases.

In his statement, Saif said that the 26th Constitutional Amendment has paralysed the judicial system. The cases against former premier Imran Khan should be heard by breaking free from the restrictions of the 26th Amendment. He stated that "justice delayed is justice denied."

He further said that the delay in the hearings proves that the cases are false. If there were any substance to the cases, there would not have been any delays.

The real purpose of the delay is to keep Khan imprisoned. He added that the founder of PTI is weighing heavily on the nerves of the fake government, and they fear their downfall if he is released.

He also stated that a strong protest will be held outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today, and all opposition parties have been invited to join the protest.

