PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul on first leg of four-nation tour

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz meets Turkish President Erdogan in Istanbul on first leg of four-nation tour

The prime minister will visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan till 30th of this month.

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 25 May 2025 21:25:37 PKT

ISTANBUL (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Dolmabahce Palace on Sunday to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On arrival at the place, the Turkiye president greeted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting of the two leaders at the delegation level has started.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatimi are attending the meeting.

Turkish president will host a dinner in honour of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Pakistani delegation.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Istanbul on Sunday evening, on a two-day visit to Turkiye.

The prime minister's visit is to express gratitude to the people of Turkiye and especially President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for their unwavering support of Pakistan's principled position during the recent Pak-India tensions.

Upon his arrival at Istanbul airport, he was received by Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler, Governor Istanbul, President of Pakistan-Turkiye Cultural Association, Pakistan's Ambassador to Turkiye, Consul General Istanbul, senior officials of the Turkish government and Pakistani diplomats posted in Turkiye.

The prime minister will visit Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan till 30th of this month.

During the visit, the prime minister will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on entire range of issues, covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz to embark on foreign tour next week to expose India's actions

The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to be held on 29th and 30th of this month.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the political, regional and economic situation.

Both the leaders also discussed the internal and external security issues keeping in view the ongoing regional developments.

PPP chairman briefed the prime minister on recent contacts made regarding the Pakistan-India tensions and shared details of a recent briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.