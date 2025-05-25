PM Shehbaz kicks off regional tour amid Pak-India tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Turkiye on Sunday

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif left for Turkiye on Sunday on the first leg of his four-nation tour.

He is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

The prime minister will visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan till 30th of this month.

During the visit, the prime minister will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on entire range of issues, covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India.

The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to be held on 29th and 30th of this month.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the political, regional and economic situation.

Both the leaders also discussed the internal and external security issues keeping in view the ongoing regional developments.

PPP chairman briefed the prime minister on recent contacts made regarding the Pakistan-India tensions and shared details of a recent briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.