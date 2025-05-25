PM Shehbaz embarks on foreign tour today

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz embarks on foreign tour today

Shehbaz Sharif will visit Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 25 May 2025 00:10:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is set to embark on a visit to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan and Tajikistan on Sunday (today).

During the visit, the prime minister will have wide-ranging discussions with the leaders of these countries on entire range of issues, covering bilateral relations and matters of regional and international importance.

He will also have the opportunity to express the deepest appreciation and acknowledgment for the support extended to Pakistan by the friendly countries during the recent crisis with India.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will expose India’s real face to the world during the visit.

The prime minister will also be attending the International Conference on Glaciers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, to be held on 29th and 30th of this month.

Also Read: PM Shehbaz to embark on foreign tour next week to expose India's actions

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss the political, regional and economic situation.

Both the leaders also discussed the internal and external security issues keeping in view the ongoing regional developments.

PPP chairman briefed the prime minister on recent contacts made regarding the Pakistan-India tensions and shared details of a recent briefing held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting also included discussions on the latest developments following the rise in tensions with India.