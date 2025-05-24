Nine dead, several injured as rain lashes parts of Punjab

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The torrential rains and strong winds caused widespread destruction across the Punjab as nine people lost their lives in several rain-related incidents.

According to sources, various areas of Lahore received light to moderate rainfall.

Areas like Upper Mall, Lakshmi Chowk, Mughalpura, Tajpura, and Chowk Nakhuda recorded around 1 mm of rain.

Light showers were reported from Jail Road, Airport, Gulberg, and Nishtar Town, whereas heavy downpours in areas like Pani Wala Talab, Farukhabad, Gulshan Ravi, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, and Johar Town led to power outages.

Strong winds and rain also disrupted the electricity supply in several areas.

Many areas in Lahore experienced blackout resultantly.

The Orange Line Metro Train service was also suspended, and stations were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

In Raiwind Road near Bhobtian Chowk, two people—25-year-old Usman and 20-year-old Hasnain—were injured when a wall collapsed due to strong winds. They were shifted to a local hospital.

Meanwhile, the storm caused the roof and wall of a mud house to collapse, injuring six people in Attock.

As many as 8 people were injured in Gujranwala due to the collapse of walls and signboards.

Three people were dead in Jhelum due to rain-related incidents.

Several solar panels and hoardings were reported to have fallen, damaging vehicles and motorcycles.

PDMA issues high alert

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) issued high alert after strong winds and rain hit several parts of Punjab on Saturday.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, all District Emergency Operation Centers have been put on alert.

The people have also been urged to exercise caution and stay away from electric poles, hanging wires and dilapidated structures.

The PDMA emphasized that people should seek shelter in safe locations during such situation and avoid going outside during the rain.

Earlier, the dark clouds covered the sky in Lahore with severe dust storm and winds.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz also directed the authorities to remain alert in the rainy weather.

Flight operation disrupted

Meanwhile, the flight operation was severely disrupted at Lahore airport due to strong winds and thunderstorm.

A flight from Karachi to Lahore (Flight 842) was diverted back to Karachi due to the weather conditions.

The control tower instructed the aircraft to return back due to storm’s intensity and the runway being unavailable for landing.

Similarly, a PIA flight (6385), originally headed for Islamabad, was diverted because of bad weather.

The authorities are closely monitoring the situation and passengers are advised to check with their airlines for updated flight status.