Thunderstorms, rain expected in several parts of country

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Thunderstorms and rain are expected in various cities across the country today.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and strong winds is likely in Rawalpindi and Islamabad. Additionally, rain may also occur in Lahore, Narowal, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Mianwali, and Sialkot.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, areas including Mardan, Peshawar, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mansehra, and Abbottabad are also expected to experience thunderstorms and rain. Meanwhile, most districts in Sindh and Balochistan are expected to remain hot and dry today.

It is worth noting that yesterday, the highest temperature was recorded in Sibi, reaching 51°C.

