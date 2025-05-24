Section 144 imposed in Peshawar for 60 days to ensure flight safety

Ban on drones, kites, pigeons, aerial firing, and laser lights to prevent airspace hazards

Updated On: Sat, 24 May 2025 19:06:17 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - To ensure flight safety, the Deputy Commissioner of Peshawar imposed Section 144 in various areas of the city for the next 60 days.

According to the official notification, during this period, aerial firing, flying of drones, pigeons, and kites, as well as the use of high-beam laser lights in shops or advertisements, are completely banned.

The notification states that the purpose of these measures is to prevent threats to aircraft caused by birds and other objects in the airspace. The Deputy Commissioner appealed to the public to cooperate with the administration to prevent incidents such as bird strikes with airplanes.

In case of violations, legal action will be taken against the individuals under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The district administration instructed the public to strictly follow these restrictions to avoid any loss of life or property.