Field Marshal Asim Munir fetes political leaders over sagacious decisions in 'Battle of Truth'

Pakistan Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir fetes political leaders over sagacious decisions in 'Battle of Truth'

The event was graced by many political personalities

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 24 May 2025 17:59:11 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - A dinner was hosted by Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, chief of army staff, to honour the political leadership, steadfast commitment of the Armed Forces, and the indomitable spirit of the people of Pakistan as demonstrated during Marka-e-Haq - Operation ‘Bunyan-un-Marsoos'.

The event was graced by President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, federal ministers, governors, chief ministers, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, chiefs of Air and Naval Staff.

Participants paid tribute to the sagacious leadership that steered the nation through a defining moment, hailed the courage and sacrifice of the Armed Forces, and commended the resolute patriotism of the Pakistani people.

In his remarks, the Field Marshal expressed profound gratitude to the political leadership for their strategic foresight during Marka-e-Haq and lauded the seamless inter-services coordination that ensured success in operation ‘Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

Read More: PM Shehbaz due in Karachi today to hail Navy's role in Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos



He further acknowledged the unwavering role of Pakistani youth and media in countering the disinformation campaign waged by India, describing them as a ‘steel wall’ against malign propaganda.

The COAS also commended the outstanding contributions of Pakistani scientists, engineers, and diplomats, whose professionalism and resolve proved critical during the conflict.

The evening stood as a powerful affirmation of national unity and the collective resolve to advance with renewed strength and cohesion.

