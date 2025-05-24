Pakistan restores balance of power by inflicting defeat on India: report

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan China Institute has released a comprehensive report, which states that Pakistan has restored the balance of defensive power by delivering a humiliating defeat to India.

Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed unveiled the report titled "Historic Change in South Asia in 16 Hours" by a renowned think tank.

The report mentions Modi's miscalculations and Pakistan's clear superiority, while also declaring that war is no longer a possibility because the balance of defensive power has been restored, with May’s victory being described as "Pakistan’s finest moment."

During a media briefing at the launch of the report, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed stated that the Pakistan China Institute is the first think tank in Pakistan to prepare such a comprehensive report, which covers all aspects of the tensions and their outcomes, Modi's wrong assumptions, and the reasons for Pakistan's success.

He emphasised that this was India’s biggest defeat since its loss to China in 1962.

He praised the courageous strategy of Pakistan’s armed forces, crediting Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar for their dynamic leadership.

He lauded their professional expertise and coordination, which set an exemplary model of inter-service cooperation and strategy.

Other reasons for Pakistan’s success mentioned in the report include the professionalism, training, enthusiasm, and effective use of modern technology, particularly in electronic warfare and gaining superiority in the cyber domain by the Pakistan Air Force's fighter pilots.

He remarked that just like during Pakistan’s nuclear tests in May 1998, when he served as the Minister of Information and chief spokesperson, this moment was also a source of national pride for Pakistan.

He highlighted the complete planning, coordination, and execution seen in all sectors, including effective diplomacy from the Foreign Office and a serious media narrative.

Senator Mushahid also praised the courage and determination of the Pakistani people, who stood united with their armed forces in the face of external aggression.

He further acknowledged China’s role, which, under the leadership of President Xi Jinping, has stood firmly with Pakistan. He also praised President Trump’s role in mediating the ceasefire and reviving the Kashmir issue, which was a significant blow to India.

Rejecting the possibility of war, Senator Mushahid Hussain stated that the events of May have led to three new strategic realities: Pakistan has restored its balance of defensive power; China has effectively become a key party in the Kashmir issue; and it has emerged as a key force for stability in South Asia, acting as a fortress for Pakistan’s unity, regional integrity, and sovereignty.

The United States has also emerged as another global power, playing a role in reviving the Kashmir issue and promoting peace and security between Pakistan and India.

In his concluding remarks, Senator Mushahid Hussain noted that while the possibility of war is not imminent, vigilance is necessary because anything is possible with India. He warned that India follows a three-dimensional strategy, which includes defaming Pakistan, causing harm to Pakistan, and destabilizing the country.

He further emphasized that this Indian strategy can be countered by strengthening the national unity that is visible in Pakistan today. He stressed the need to overcome political divisions, foster unity, and develop an effective strategy against terrorism.