Pakistan achieved significant progress on diplomatic front during China visit, says Dar

He was addressing a news conference in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India is still intact.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Thursday, he said that military-to-military engagements via DGMOs are progressing smoothly.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that Pakistan successfully countered the Indian narrative.

He said that Pakistan offered an international investigation into the Pahalgam incident, which India declined.

He further said that transparency strengthened Pakistan's credibility, as several international actors also endorsed Islamabad's position after verifying the facts.

Ishaq Dar termed the Indian Defence Minister's recent statement as unfortunate and regrettable saying that Pakistan desires peace.

“Pakistan will always defend our sovereignty with full might whenever challenged,” Dar said.

He said that Pakistan showed maximum restraint in the face of Indian aggression.

Responding to a question, he said that venue of dialogue between Pakistan and India will be decided with the consensus.

Talking about his recent visit to China, he termed it highly successful.

He said that Pakistan has achieved significant progress on diplomatic, strategic and economic fronts during the engagements in Beijing.

The Deputy Prime Minister said it was not a routine diplomatic engagement, but with clear and urgent objectives, also featuring bilateral meetings with Chinese leadership and trilateral dialogues involving Afghanistan.

He said that we have decided to expand CPEC, which is a part of Belt and Road Initiative, to Afghanistan.

He said China also agreed to construct a highway from Peshawar to Kabul, which will boost the overall performance of Gwadar Port.