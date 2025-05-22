Khuzdar attack is intolerable, Dar warns India

While addressing the Senate, Dar, called the attack on a school bus in Khuzdar "highly condemnable"

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar on Thursday said that the Khuzdar attack is intolerable and that India should refrain from its practices.

While addressing the Senate, Dar, who is also foreign minister, called the attack on a school bus in Khuzdar on Wednesday “highly condemnable.”

He warned the Indian proxies to “cease their actions.”

Referring to the incidents that occurred on Indian soil and in its airspace, he said India should learn a lesson.

He emphasized the need to sit together and formulate a clear strategy to tackle the issue of terrorism.

He also gave reference of the APS (Army Public School) tragedy and said “I do not want to engage in a blame game.”

Dar said in the past, “we opened our borders and allowed 40,000 people to enter. Terrorists were brought and settled here in earlier times. It is crucial to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan and the region.”

He also mentioned that the issue of terrorism came under discussion during his recent visit to China.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar tabled a resolution regarding “Africa Friendship” and said that African nations waged successful movements for their independence, and Pakistan supported these freedom movements.

He stated that Pakistan is a key member of the United Nations peacekeeping forces. Pakistani peacekeepers have played a significant role in maintaining peace in Africa and have served in countries like Rwanda, Ghana, and Ivory Coast.

He said May 25 will be observed as “Pakistan-Africa Friendship Day”, and efforts will be made to promote parliamentary diplomacy between Pakistan and Africa.

India is funding and training terrorists: Irfan Siddiqui

PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that India is involved in the Khuzdar attack and is providing money and training to terrorists. “India has learned a lesson — it cannot subdue us. We have responded to India, and all of its tactics have failed.”

He stated that the revolution that will rise from the blood of these youth will be even more damaging for India.

The senator vowed to eliminate terrorists. “We must crush them; they cannot be brought to the negotiation table.”

No leniency for terrorists or their facilitators": Barrister Ali Zafar

Barrister Ali Zafar said that innocent schoolgirls were targeted by terrorists in Khuzdar yesterday. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred girls and addressed the government, saying, "Enough is enough — terrorists and their facilitators deserve no sympathy."

He stated that India is involved in multiple terrorist activities. "Pakistan has given a strong response to Indian aggression. We have proven to the world that we hold moral, diplomatic, and military superiority."

He warned that "a wounded rat like Modi would try to retaliate through terrorism."

Barrister Ali Zafar stated, "We are a peace-loving people. India has violated the Indus Waters Treaty, and any attempt by India to block water will not be tolerated. The Kashmir issue and the Indus Waters Treaty must be resolved in accordance with UN resolutions."

Operation against terrorists is needed: Sherry Rehman

Senator Sherry Rehman said that the Khuzdar incident deserves the strongest condemnation. “Targeting innocent schoolgirls is an inhumane act. These young girls were martyred on their way to school. This was an attempt to replicate another APS-style attack in Khuzdar.”

She recalled that in 2008, former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's convoy was also targeted in a terrorist incident. “Groups like TTP and BLA are being funded by India,” she said. “We need a ruthless operation against terrorists.”

Senator Sherry said “Pakistan has always condemned all forms of terrorism. India has been involved in many terrorist acts.”

