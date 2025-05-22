India stops water from Kishanganga dam, violating Indus Waters Treaty

Water pressure in the Neelum River is 40 percent lower than normal

ATHMUQAM (Dunya News) – In sheer violation of Indus Waters Treaty, India has stopped water falling in Neelum River after coming from Kishanganga dam.

Athmuqam Police Superintendent said the water pressure in the Neelum River is 40 percent lower than normal at eight locations.

In recent days, India has accelerated work on a project to connect the Chenab River with the Beas River and Ravi River in pursuing its nefarious plan to deprive Pakistan of water.

It may be recalled Delhi "put in abeyance" its participation in the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, which governs usage of the Indus river system, shortly after 26 civilians in Indian Kashmir were killed on April 22 in what India called an act of terror. Pakistan has denied involvement in the incident.

After suspending India's participation in the treaty, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered officials to expedite planning and execution of projects on the Chenab, Jhelum and Indus rivers, three bodies of water in the Indus system that are designated primarily for Pakistan's use.

One of the key plans under discussion involves doubling to 120km the length of the Ranbir canal on the Chenab, which runs through India to Pakistan's agricultural powerhouse of Punjab. The canal was built in the 19th century, long before the treaty was signed.

India is permitted to draw a limited amount of water from the Chenab for irrigation, but an expanded canal - which experts said could take years to construct - would allow it to divert 150 cubic meters of water per second, up from about 40 cubic meters currently.

Amid heightened tensions between Pakistan and India, the Pakistani military has issued a strong warning, stating that any Indian attempt to disrupt Pakistan’s share of the Indus River waters would lead to repercussions lasting generations.