We're doing big deals with Pakistan, India: Trump

Says Pakistan’s people are wonderful, leaders great

Published On: Thu, 22 May 2025 06:34:06 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - United States President Donald Trump said on Wednesday during a meeting at the Oval Office with his South African colleague Cyril Ramaphosa that the US is planning to conclude ‘big’ trade deals with India and Pakistan.

Trump stressed Washington helped broker a ceasefire agreement between the two countries.

“I spoke to Pakistan and India—about what both countries are doing. The tensions between them were escalating. The people of Pakistan are wonderful, and their leaders are outstanding. Prime Minister Modi is a friend of mine in India,” President Trump said.

"I think I settled it through trade," the president explained.

"The shooting was getting worse and worse, bigger and bigger," he noted while adding he is also attempting to mediate a diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian conflict as well.

