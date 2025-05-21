US condemns brutal attack on school bus in Khuzdar

Wed, 21 May 2025 21:50:13 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – US Chargé d'Affaires Natalie A Baker has condemned the brutal, unconscionable attack on a school bus in Khuzdar, Balochistan, which claimed five lives, including three children.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, she said the murder of innocent children is beyond comprehension.

Expressing grief with the families who lost loved ones, US Chargé d'Affaires said our thoughts are with those recovering.

She said no child should ever fear going to school and we stand with those in Pakistan working to end this violence.

Earlier, a blast targeting a school bus near Zero Point on the National Highway in Khuzdar has resulted in the tragic deaths of three children and two teachers, and left 38 others injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the school bus was destroyed in the blast. A total of 38 injured children were rushed to CMH Khuzdar for emergency medical treatment.

Police officials said the blast caused significant damage to the vehicle. Law enforcement and security personnel have reached the site and launched a search operation in the area. Authorities assured that further details will be shared with the media as they become available.

