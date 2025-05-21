Suicide blast hits school bus in Khuzdar; three children, two teachers killed

KHUZDAR (Dunya News) – A blast targeting a school bus near Zero Point on the National Highway in Khuzdar has resulted in the tragic deaths of three children and two teachers, and left 38 others injured.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the school bus was destroyed in the blast. A total of 38 injured children were rushed to CMH Khuzdar for emergency medical treatment.

Police officials said the blast caused significant damage to the vehicle. Law enforcement and security personnel have reached the site and launched a search operation in the area. Authorities assured that further details will be shared with the media as they become available.

It is important to note that Balochistan has recently witnessed a rise in India-sponsored terrorist activities. Banned militant organisations have escalated attacks targeting innocent civilians. However, security forces have successfully thwarted several such plots in recent weeks.

Condemnations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the tragic and inhumane bombing targeting a school bus in Khuzdar, which claimed the lives of innocent children and teachers.

The Prime Minister expressed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and directed the federal and provincial authorities to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has also strongly condemned the explosion inside the bus near Khuzdar Zero Point.

In a statement on X, he expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of four children, and extended his condolences to their families.

“The beasts who target innocent children do not deserve any leniency. The enemy demonstrated barbarity by attacking innocent children,” Naqvi asserted.

“The attack on the school bus is a heinous conspiracy of the enemy to create instability in the country. With the unity of the nation, we will foil every conspiracy,” the interior minister vowed.

Naqvi also prayed for the speedy recovery of the wounded.