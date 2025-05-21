India expels another Pakistani diplomat, declares him persona non grata

The Chargé d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission was summoned and issued a demarche.

(Web Desk) – India has declared another Pakistani diplomat as persona non grata and ordered the diplomat to leave the country within 24 hours.

India claimed that the diplomat was declared persona non grata for involvement in activities incompatible with official diplomatic duties.

India stated in its stance that Pakistani diplomats or officials in India must not misuse their privileges and status in any manner.

The diplomat has been accused of engaging in unprofessional activities, and the Pakistani Chargé d’Affaires was summoned to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

On May 15, the Indian government declared an official of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata.

It accused him of “activities not in keeping with his official status" and asked him to leave India within 24 hours.



