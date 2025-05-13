India declares Pakistani diplomat persona non grata, orders him to leave country

Tue, 13 May 2025 23:27:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - Indian government declared an official of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata.

It accused him of “activities not in keeping with his official status" and asked him to leave India within 24 hours.

The move comes a day after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India held their first round of talks following the ceasefire announcement by US President Trump.

During the discussion, the DGMOs of both sides agreed not to fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action against each other.

New Delhi summoned the Charge d’Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission earlier today to deliver a formal demarche regarding the decision.



