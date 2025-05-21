Pakistan, India return to pre-war positions: PM Shehbaz

PM Shehbaz said that the ceasefire request was initiated by India after Pakistan's retaliation

Updated On: Wed, 21 May 2025 15:32:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan and India have returned to a position of peace as an agreement has been reached between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both the countries.

Speaking to senior journalists on Wednesday, the prime minister said that India is not willing to involve any third country in the dialogue process; whenever talks are held, they will be between the DGMOs of Pakistan and India.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that war is not a solution [to any dispute], and that lasting peace is the guarantee of a secure future.

He revealed that the ceasefire request was initiated by India after Pakistan retaliated to Delhi’s aggression.

Shehbaz Sharif added that US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio played key role in the ceasefire, while China, Turkey, and other friendly countries strongly supported Pakistan.

He stated that Pakistan will bring four key points to the table during negotiations with India: Kashmir, water, terrorism, and trade.

Premier Shehbaz said that Israel provided significant support to India during the war. Israeli weapons and military advisers were assisting India. The Indian military used Israeli weapons in Srinagar and other areas, and there is evidence of this.

He stated that India's intelligence agencies have been assisting the banned BLA and the TTP. Pakistan will present evidence of India’s involvement in terrorism before the international community.

He mentioned that the decision to elevate Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir to the rank of field marshal is entirely a governmental one, and not the army’s.