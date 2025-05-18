PM Shehbaz tasks Bilawal to advocate Pakistan's peace agenda globally

Bilawal said he was honoured to accept the responsibility

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday assigned PPP Chairman and former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the critical task of promoting Pakistan’s call for peace on the global stage, in the wake of the recent military escalation with India.

Bilawal posted on X that he was reached earlier today by the prime minister who requested that the former top diplomat “lead a delegation to present Pakistan’s case for peace on the international stage”.

Bilawal said he was honoured to accept the responsibility and remained committed to serving the country in “these challenging times”.

The PPP said the committee would also “inform the international community about Indian aggression and its false propaganda”.

Likewise, the Indian government announced that a seven-member delegation would visit key partner countries, including members of the UN Security Council.