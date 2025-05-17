Trump hails ceasefire as his 'bigger success', pledges to expand trade with Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Trump hails ceasefire as his 'bigger success', pledges to expand trade with Pakistan

Notes that the South Asian country also desires to strengthen trade relations with US

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 17 May 2025 11:37:43 PKT

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) – US President Donald Trump described his role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India as a major diplomatic achievement, stating that helping both nations reach a ceasefire is a “bigger success” on his credit.

The president made the remarks in an interview with Fox News stating, “A bigger success than I’ll ever be given credit for. Those are major nuclear powers. Those are not like a little bit, and they were angry”.

“It was getting deeper and more, I mean, more missiles. Everyone was stronger, stronger to a point where the next one’s gonna be, you know what, the N-word,” Trump explained, adding that the neighbouring countries were “very close” to dangerous escalation. He said now both sides are happy.

‘CAN'T IGNORE PAKISTAN’

Trump also acknowledged the intelligence of Pakistanis and their incredible ability to produce remarkable goods and hinted at expanding trade ties as he said: "We will trade".

The president revealed that the US had discussed trade with Pakistan. He noted that the South Asian country also desired to strengthen trade relations with the US.

At one point, he said it's surprising that despite having good relations with Pakistan, the US did not engage in much trade with the country.

Speaking about diplomacy, Trump shared that he had instructed his officials to call Pakistan and India and initiate trade and meetings. Trump said both parties were told that "we will expand trade significantly."

Also Read: PM Shehbaz urges India to hold talks for peace in region

The US president stated that he was using trade to end hostilities and establish peace, saying: “He is a person who keeps his promises”.

Criticising Indian policies, he said India is the country that imposed the highest tariffs in the world, making it nearly impossible for others to do business. However, Trump added, India is now prepared to reduce tariffs by 100 percent in its trade with the US.

US SUPPORTS DIRECT DIALOGUE



Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States supported direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continuous efforts to improve relations between the two nations.

In a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the US Secretary of State discussed the tensions between India and Pakistan.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining a ceasefire and keeping communication channels open between the South Asian neighbours.

CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT



Nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India agreed on a ceasefire on May 10 following the US pressure. The agreement was possible amid negotiations after four days of intense fighting.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated that the country remained committed to the ceasefire. "Our forces are handling the situation responsibly and with restraint," the ministry said.

It further urged troops on the ground to exercise restraint and noted that any issues related to the ceasefire implementation should be resolved through communication at appropriate levels.