India's arrogance reduces to dust: JI emir

Pakistan Pakistan India's arrogance reduces to dust: JI emir

Kashmir and Pakistan are united—Kashmir is lifeblood of Pakistan: Hafiz Naeem

Follow on Published On: Fri, 16 May 2025 22:13:32 PKT

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami emir, Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman, on Friday, declared India’s arrogance to have been “reduced to dust,” reaffirming that Pakistan and Kashmir are "inseparable as one soul."

Speaking at a gathering to mark Youm-e-Tashakkur (Day of Gratitude) along the Line of Control in Abbaspur, the Jamaat chief received a warm welcome from residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” echoing across the region.

Addressing the crowd, Hafiz Naeem said, “We thank Allah that India's pride has been shattered. This is Pakistan’s victory. Kashmir and Pakistan are united—Kashmir is the lifeblood of Pakistan.”

Also read: PM Shehbaz urges India to hold talks for peace in region



Calling upon the federal government to ensure the safety and security of the population residing along the LoC, the Jamaat leader urged authorities to pursue a just resolution to the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.

He further cautioned against complacency, stating that the nation must hold its rulers accountable. “There can be no compromise on Kashmir other than the right to self-determination,” he asserted.