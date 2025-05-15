PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president discuss regional peace following Pak-India ceasefire

Pakistan Pakistan PM Shehbaz, Azerbaijan president discuss regional peace following Pak-India ceasefire

Pakistan agreed to ceasefire with India in the interest of regional peace: Shehbaz

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 15 May 2025 15:30:19 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his concern over recent provocative statements by the Indian leadership while saying that Pakistan would resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in face of any future aggression.

He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev on Thursday.

The prime minister emphasized that Pakistan has agreed to the ceasefire understanding with India in the interest of regional peace.

Shehbaz Sharif also conveyed his profound gratitude to President Aliyev for resolutely standing with Pakistan during the recent crisis in South Asia.

“President Aliyev's steadfast support was yet another demonstration of his great love and affection for the people of Pakistan,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister stressed that Kashmir dispute is the root cause of instability in South Asia, which should be resolved in accordance with the UN Security Council's resolutions.

Also Read: PM lauds Azerbaijan's unwavering support during recent developments

In this regard, the prime minister conveyed his profound thanks to President Aliyev for his country's steadfast and principled support to the Kashmir cause.

Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction at the progress being made to finalize proposals related to investment worth $2 billion by Azerbaijan in different sectors of Pakistan.

He also renewed invitation to President Aliyev to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at his earliest convenience, which was graciously accepted by the President of Azerbaijan.

On the occasion, the President of Azerbaijan warmly congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan’s remarkable success.

He welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while appreciating Pakistan's efforts for peace.

President Aliyev reaffirmed that Azerbaijan is committed to the strengthening of its brotherly ties with Pakistan across all spheres.