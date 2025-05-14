PM lauds Azerbaijan's unwavering support during recent developments

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk ) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed his profound gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and brotherly people of Azerbaijan for their unwavering solidarity and support for Pakistan during the recent tensions in South Asia.

He was talking to Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov who called on him in Islamabad this afternoon.

The Prime Minister said the support and solidarity by Azerbaijan during this time, was reflective of the abiding friendship between the two nations.

Deeply appreciating the valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan for the successful conduct of "Operation Bunyan um Marsoos", the Prime Minister said Pakistani people are grateful to Allah the Almighty for this historic victory.

He stressed that Pakistan is a peace-loving nation and it is in this spirit that it has agreed to accept the ceasefire understanding with India. However, Pakistan stands ready to resolutely defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity in face of any future aggression.

On the bilateral note, the Prime Minister highlighted the excellent nature of Pak-Azerbaijan relation and expressed satisfaction at the positive trajectory of bilateral cooperation.

He said Azeri President's historic visit to Pakistan last July, marked an important milestone by opening up new avenues of collaboration in the areas of economy, trade and investment.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's strong desire to elevate the fraternal ties to a mutually rewarding economic partnership.

The Azeri ambassador appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace in South Asia and warmly felicitated the Prime Minister and the entire Pakistani nation upon the success.

He noted President Aliyev attaches great importance to the brotherly ties between the two countries.

Speaking about progress made in implementation of understandings signed at the leadership level, he assured the Prime Minister of his full commitment to enhance cooperation between the two countries, across all spheres of shared interest.