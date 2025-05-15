President Zardari visits CMH to inquire after injured soldiers

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) - President Asif Ali Zardari visited CMH Rawalpindi on Wednesday and enquired after the soldiers of the Pakistan Army and civilians who were injured during unprovoked Indian attacks.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Commander 10 Corps accompanied the President.

The President met the injured one by one and appreciated their bravery, sacrifice and patriotism.

He said we are proud of the sacrifices of our brave soldiers and the entire nation salutes these soldiers and citizens who faced Indian aggression with bravery.

The President said the Pakistani nation has bravely fought the enemy's aggression.

He said India's behavior is aggressive, and extremist and poses serious threats to the security of the entire region.

Asif Ali Zardari said the Modi government wants to use aggression against Pakistan for political purposes.

He categorically stated that Pakistan's sovereignty and national security will not be compromised at any cost and entire nation stands united, determined and vigilant to deal with any aggression.