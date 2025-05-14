PPP MPA Ali Madad Jatak comes under grenade attack in Quetta

Attackers also opened fire, spreading panic among participants of rally

QUETTA (Dunya News) - A rally led by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Ali Madad Jatak came under a grenade attack on Munir Ahmed Mengal Road in the provincial capital, leaving two people injured, police officials said.

According to officials, unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at the rally as it passed through the area. The explosion caused minor damage to a vehicle accompanying the procession. In addition to the grenade, the attackers also opened fire, spreading panic among participants.

Rescue teams swiftly reached the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital. Fortunately, the PPP lawmaker remained unhurt in the incident.

Police have launched an investigation and cordoned off the area to trace the offenders.