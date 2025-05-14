Blast targets PM adviser's home in Bajaur

Pakistan Pakistan Blast targets PM adviser's home in Bajaur

The main gate of my house was blown up with a bomb, says Zeb

Follow on Published On: Wed, 14 May 2025 17:19:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – A bomb exploded outside the residence of MNA and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Mubarak Zeb, in the Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a statement on his official X account on Wednesday, he said that the blast targeted him and his family, confirming that no one was injured in the blast.

He condemned the incident as a cowardly act and stated firmly that no one could demoralize him with these tactics.

“The main gate of my house was blown up with a bomb,” he added.

میرے گھر کے مین گیٹ کو دھماکے سے اڑایا گیا، ٹارگٹ میں اور میرا خاندان تھے۔ اللّٰہ کا شکر ہے کوئی جانی نقصان نہیں ہوا، ان بزدلانہ ہتھکنڈوں سے کوئی میرے حوصلے پست نہیں کرسکتا۔ — Mubarak Zeb Khan (@MubarakZeb22) May 13, 2025

Police reached the scene and launched a search operation. They stated that an IED had been planted at the main gate of the MNA’s house, which detonated late at night. Fortunately, Mubarak Zeb was not at home during the explosion.

Meanwhile, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq strongly condemned the incident and extended his best wishes to Zeb and his family.

He urged the concerned authorities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to carry out a transparent investigation and ensure that those responsible are brought to justice.

