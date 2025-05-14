PM urges UN Chief to play role for resolution of Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to play his role for just resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute which is imperative to ensure durable peace in South Asia.

He was having a telephonic conversation with the UN Secretary General this afternoon, to exchange views on the situation in South Asia.

This was the third phone call between the two leaders in the last two weeks.

The Prime Minister appreciated the Secretary-General's leadership and diplomatic efforts to defuse the tense situation in South Asia that had been gravely endangered by India's unprovoked and unjustified aggression against Pakistan.

He said the Secretary-General's continued engagement and preventive diplomacy demonstrated his enduring commitment to protection of the UN Charter's principles and purposes, and to foster peace in South Asia.

The Prime Minister noted that Pakistan has agreed to ceasefire understanding in the larger interest of peace in the region.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's strong resolve to promote peace in South Asia, while defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

The Prime Minister denounced India's aggression on the false pretext of terrorism, while characterizing it as a dangerous precedent of which the international community should take due cognizance.

He also expressed concerns over the continued provocative and inflammatory remarks by Indian leadership, as a threat to the fragile regional peace.

The UN Secretary General welcomed the ceasefire understanding, while expressing condolences over the loss of civilian lives.

He expressed his commitment to continued engagement with both sides to advance regional peace and stability.

He said it is his duty to work for promotion of international peace, which was needed by the world.