Maryam Nawaz applauds Pakistan Army's victory over India
Pakistan
Maryam also pays tribute to Nawaz Sharif, the army, and air force for their sacrifices
FAISALABAD (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has lauded the Pakistan armed forces for defeating a much stronger enemy on all fronts, saying “We won the battle of May 10 by 6-0.”
Speaking at the Honahar Scholarship ceremony, she said the green flag flies high and the entire nation stands proud.
"We did not just win a war, we secured our children future,” she said, adding that hatred and division were once spread among the youth, but today they have turned over a new leaf.
She emphasized, “You must not fall for blind hate. Every step you take should lead the country forward”.
Maryam also paid tribute to Nawaz Sharif, the army, and air force for their sacrifices and leadership.