CM Maryam approves wheat support price for 600,000 farmers

Even farmers without a Kisan Card would receive the same subsidy

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has approved the disbursement of wheat support price through the Kisan Card, granting Rs5,000 per acre to 600,000 farmers.

Chairing a special meeting in Lahore on Monday, she announced that even farmers without a Kisan Card would receive the same subsidy. She further stated that billions of rupees in subsidies would be provided for the upcoming crop as well.

The CM highlighted that farmers had utilised Rs36 billion for agricultural inputs. Around 60% of the agricultural loans issued through the Kisan Card had been repaid, with Rs22 billion returned so far.

The second installment for the new crop has also been released under the Kisan Card programme, she added.

The meeting also reviewed the solarization scheme for agricultural tube wells and discussed proposals for implementing the wheat support programme.

It was proposed to include land contractors along with landowners and to verify 50% of the subsidy applications received.

