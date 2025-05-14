Indian aggression: Security forces' death toll rises to 13 as two more embrace martyrdom

The incident occurred during the night between May 6 and 7

Wed, 14 May 2025 16:41:01 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Two more Pakistani soldiers, who were injured during unprovoked aggression by the Indian forces, succumbed to their injuries, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The incident occurred during the night between May 6 and 7, when Indian troops targeted the civilian areas.

Among the martyrs are Havaldar Muhammad Naveed and Pakistan Air Force Senior Technician Muhammad Ayaz.

Both the officials of armed forces were under treatment at a military hospital but could not survive.

The total number of military personnel martyred in the recent escalation has risen to 13, while 78 others have sustained injuries during duty, ISPR said.

The military’s spokesperson lauded the soldiers’ bravery, dedication and patriotism while calling their sacrifices a timeless symbol of national pride.

“The Pakistan armed forces, along with the entire nation, pay tribute to these heroes and extend heartfelt condolences to their families,” the statement read.

Earlier, eleven personnel of Pakistan's armed forces and 40 civilians were martyred in Indian strikes during recent military escalation between the neighbouring countries.

In response to this grave aggression, the Pakistan armed forces mounted a resolute response under the banner of Marka-e-Haq, delivering precise and notch-up retributive strikes through Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

While defending the motherland with exemplary valour, 13 personnel of the Pakistan's armed aorces embraced martyrdom and 78 were wounded.

The martyrs of the Pakistan Army were Naik Abdul Rehman, Lance Naik Dilawar Khan, Lance Naik Ikramullah, Naik Waqar Khalid, Sepoy Muhammad Adeel Akbar and Sepoy Nisar.

The martyrs from the Pakistan Air Force were Squadron Leader Usman Yousuf, Chief Technician Aurangzeb, Senior Technician Najeeb, Corporal Technician Farooq and Senior Technician Mubashir.