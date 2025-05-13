In tit-for-tat, Pakistan orders Indian diplomat to leave country in 24 hours

Earlier, India granted one diplomat of Pakistan a status of persona non grata

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In what appeared to be a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan on Tuesday ordered an official of the Indian High Commission to leave the country in 24 hours.

He was also enlisted as persona non grata and it was said that he violated diplomatic and international protocols.

Earlier, India granted one diplomat of Pakistan a status of persona non grata.

The Pakistani official was accused, without any evidence, of involved in “activities not in keeping with his official status" and asked him to leave India within 24 hours.

The move comes a day after the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of Pakistan and India held their first round of talks following the ceasefire announcement by US President Trump.

During the discussion, the DGMOs of both sides agreed not to fire a single shot or initiate any aggressive action against each other.