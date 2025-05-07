Pakistan serves demarche on Indian diplomat over unprovoked strikes

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 15:39:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday summoned the Indian Chargé d’Affaires to lodge a strong protest over the unprovoked Indian strikes at multiple locations across Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The foreign office, in a statement, said these strikes resulted in the deaths and injuries of several civilians, including women and children.

It was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations.

“Pakistan firmly rejected India’s baseless justifications for its hostile conduct.”

The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability, the foreign office concluded.

Earlier in the day, DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed that 26 innocent Pakistani civilians were martyred and 46 sustained injuries after attacks by India.

The spokesperson reported that Mosque Bilal near Muzaffarabad was targeted by Indian aggression, resulting in three martyrs.

Another mosque in Muridke was also attacked, where three men were martyred and one injured. In Kotli, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy were martyred. However, no casualties have been reported from Sialkot and Shakargarh so far.

Moreover, 13 people were martyred in a cowardly attack in Ahmadpur Sharqia. The armed forces immediately retaliated, delivering a strong and timely response to the enemy and continue to do so. Pakistan’s armed forces shot down five Indian fighter jets and one drone. The Pakistan Air Force downed the Indian aircraft at the time of their attack on Pakistani soil.

DG ISPR stated that India targeted and damaged the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, a significant national asset. He emphasided that India has challenged the brave nation of Pakistan, and this miscalculation would be corrected very soon.

At the time of India’s cowardly action, both national and international flights were present in Pakistan’s airspace, indicating the recklessness of the attack.

It may be noted that India launched a military operation, called “Operation Sindoor”, at 1:25 am on Wednesday to avenge the killing of 26 tourists in its occupied Kashmir. India accused Pakistan of involvement in the Pahalgam attack. But Islamabad rejects the allegations.