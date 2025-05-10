Ceasefire: Pakistan resumes flight operations

Earlier, country’s airspace was to remain closed until 12 noon on Sunday

Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 18:38:42 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The flight operations all over the country resumed on Saturday evening soon after Pakistan and India agreed on ceasefire brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) spokesperson said the flights on all routes had been resumed and asked the passengers to reach airports for respective flights.

Earlier, following missile attacks by India and Pakistan's response, the Pakistan Airports Authority declared an air emergency across the country and suspended all flight operations at airports nationwide.

According to the Authority, the country’s airspace will remain closed until 12 noon on Sunday. An official NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) had been issued by the authority regarding the closure.

It is important to note that the spokesperson for the Pakistan Armed Forces, Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an emergency media briefing, stated that India launched missiles targeting three airbases in Pakistan using aircraft. The Noor Khan Airbase, Muridke Base, and Shorkot were targeted, and India used air-to-surface missiles in the attack.

He said Pakistan successfully thwarted India’s attempt to attack near the Noor Khan Airbase in Chaklala. All assets of the Pakistan Air Force are safe. He said Pakistan would not be intimidated by India’s aggression or show of force.