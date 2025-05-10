Trump wants to see de-escalation of Pak-India conflict: White House

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US President Donald Trump wants to see the conflict between Pakistan and India de-escalate "as quickly as possible", the White House said on Friday.

The comments by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt came as military action between Pakistan and India intensified following India's strike on nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor early on Wednesday.

"The President has expressed he wants to see this de-escalate as quickly as possible. He understands these are two countries that have been at odds with one another for decades, long before President Trump was here in the Oval Office," Leavitt said.

"This is something that the Secretary of State and, of course, now our national security advisor as well, Marco Rubio, has been very much involved in," Leavitt added.

She said Trump "has good relationships" with the leaders of both countries, and Rubio has been in "constant communication with the leaders of both countries, trying to bring this conflict to an end".

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Rubio spoke separately with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, emphasising the need for de-escalation.

