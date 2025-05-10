India deploys warships towards Karachi, reports foreign media

(Web Desk) - India has deployed warships equipped with supersonic cruise missiles towards Pakistan after days of cross-border clashes between the two nuclear-armed states, The Telegraph has claimed.

An Indian defence source said New Delhi has moved its western fleet closer to the northern Arabian Sea, placing it within striking range of Karachi, Pakistan’s largest port.

The strike group includes an aircraft carrier, destroyers, frigates and anti-submarine ships and is roughly 300-400 miles from the Pakistani coast.

Some of the vessels are carrying the partly Russian-developed BrahMos missile, which carries a 300kg warhead and is capable of travelling at speeds of up to Mach 3 to strike targets up to 500 miles away.

Analysts have warned that the Indian move could have catastrophic consequences in region and enhanced fears of nuclear war between the two countries.

Pakistan said it had shot down multiple Indian warplanes during the bombardment, including three French-built Rafale fighter jets.

At a Pakistani military briefing in the city of Rawalpindi, the army’s spokesman suggested that aggressive retaliation was to come.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Pakistan would respond to India at a “time, method and place of our choosing”.