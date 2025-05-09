Finance ministry X account hacked, info minister confirms

Information Technology and Telecom Minister Shiza Fatima also shares the news of hacking

ISLAMBAD (Dunya News) – It emerged on Friday that the X account of Finance Ministry was hacked in the dead of night.

Finance Ministry spox said the official X account of finance ministry was hacked. It added that any post on the account hence would be fake and has no official connotation.

Meanwhile, Information Technology and Telecom Minister Shiza Fatima also shared the news of hacking.

It merits mention that National Cyber Emergency Response team has already issued an advisory in the wake of uptick in tensions between pakistan and India after the Pahalgam incident.

