PM Shehbaz, Iranian president discuss regional situation following Pahalgam attack

Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 23:39:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the use of water as a weapon is unacceptable and Pakistan would defend its rights at any cost.

During a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, the prime minister reaffirmed that Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

He said Pakistan has no linkage, either direct or indirect, with the Pahalgam attack. He said, in fact, Pakistan has itself been one of the biggest victims of terrorism over the last two decades.

He said that Pakistan is ready for a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident.

Sharing Pakistan's position on India's provocative actions following the Pahalgam incident, the prime minister said Pakistan desires peace in the region and would welcome if Iran also wants to play a role in this regard.

On Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister emphasized that Pakistan would always stand shoulder to shoulder with the Kashmiri people and it would continue to support them in their just struggle for their right to self- determination as enshrined in various UN resolutions.

During the conversation, the prime minister conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan to the Iranian President and the people of Iran on the loss of precious lives in the tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaee port at Bandar Abbas earlier on Saturday.

While expressing solidarity with those who lost their loved ones and praying for early recovery of the injured, the prime minister said Pakistan stands with the brotherly people of Iran at this difficult hour and would extend all possible assistance.

The Iranian president thanked the prime minister for his message of solidarity on the Bandar Abbas tragedy and appreciated Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region.

He also extended an invitation to the prime minister to visit Tehran.