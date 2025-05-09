ISPR rejects India's accusations of cross-border terrorism

India’s accusations were politically motivated, devoid of evidence: Military spokesperson

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) DG Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry categorically rejected India’s accusations of cross-border terrorism, terming them as politically motivated and devoid of credible evidence.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT, the military spokesperson said India had launched attacks on six locations within Pakistan, deliberately targeting civilians. “Pakistan completely rejects these unfounded allegations,” he stated.

Lt Gen Chaudhry criticised India’s response to a recent attack on tourists in Pahalgam, asserting that Pakistan had acted responsibly by offering a transparent and impartial investigation—an offer that New Delhi refused. “India must stop its baseless blame game and present any evidence it claims to possess to a neutral third party,” he said.

He accused India of leveraging terrorism allegations against Pakistan for domestic political gain. “They have attacked mosques, killed women and children, and yet continue to lecture on morality,” the army spokesperson remarked.

Highlighting the situation along the Line of Control (LoC), the spokesperson said India continues to engage in unprovoked firing, often targeting civilian populations. “Pakistan is responding only with small arms fire, avoiding the use of drones, rockets, or large-scale weaponry,” he clarified, adding that any retaliatory action by Pakistani forces has been strictly defensive in nature and directed only at those Indian posts actively firing into Pakistani territory.

Responding to sensationalist claims in Indian media, the ISPR chief dismissed reports of drone strikes and large-scale attacks as “entirely fabricated and ridiculous.” He said a well-orchestrated media campaign in India was attempting to paint an exaggerated picture of the ground reality without substantiating any of the claims with evidence.

“This is nothing more than a propaganda storm, lacking substance or credibility,” he concluded.