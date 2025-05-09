ISPR briefs foreign media on Indian aggression

The Air Force and Navy chiefs will also share facts with foreign journalists

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has briefied foreign media representatives on the latest developments amid tensions between Pakistan and India.

Earlier, security forces claimed to have shot down 77 Indian drones in several cities of Pakistan amid mounting tensions between the neighbouring countries.

Security sources said 29 Indian drones had been shot down by the evening of May 8, adding that an additional 48 drones were destroyed since Thursday night.

Security sources confirmed that the Pakistan Army was giving a strong response to the enemy's aggression. In the latest response, four drones were destroyed in Okara and one each was shot down in Vehari and Pakpattan.

The ISPR DG, in a statement, said all drones were continuously monitored on radar, adding that whenever a drone approaches, it is constantly tracked.

“Our air defense system has the capability to track even small drones,” the military spokesperson said.

The ISPR chief said an operational procedure was followed for shooting down drones in the civilian areas and in the presence of commercial flights.

Meanwhile, defence experts said Pakistan’s defence and air defence systems were continuously thwarting enemy attacks.

Tracking of each drone clearly showed that Pakistan’s defence and air defence systems were extremely strong, they said.

Earlier, Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar said Pakistan shot down an Indian drone in Bahawalnagar.

The minister said Pakistan armed forces were giving a befitting reply to the Indian aggression, adding its agile and effective air defence system had downed Indian Herop drone in Bahawalnagar.

Pakistan has so far shot down 77 drones emanating from India in the last two days.

A day earlier, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said that Pakistan successfully targeted 29 drones with extreme caution. Only one drone explosion caused injuries to four soldiers and minor damage to the defence system in Lahore.

Three civilians embraced martyrdom due to Indian drone strikes, he added.

The ISPR director general also condemned the Indian propaganda claiming that Pakistan struck 15 targets in various Indian cities.

