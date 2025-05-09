KP CM Gandapur submits plea in IHC for Imran's release on parole

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday claimed that the life of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan was in serious danger in Adiala Jail, and a petition has been filed for his release.

He formally filed a petition for the release of Imran Khan on parole. Gandapur completed biometric verification to file the petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He submitted the petition through Latif Khosa and Shahbaz Khosa, requesting the release of Khan on parole.

Speaking to the media outside the IHC, Gandapur said that the PTI founder is a leader of the Muslim Ummah and expressed hope that justice would be served. He added that they have always requested the courts to take action against those who do not comply with court orders.

He remarked that there seems to be no rule of law in the country, and they have knocked on every door in pursuit of justice.

The KP CM further stated that participation in the National Security meeting would only be possible after meeting the PTI founder, as Imran Khan is their leader and they need to consult him for guidance, which is why they seek a meeting in Adiala Jail.

Gandapur also said that the PTI founder has always raised his voice against Modi's atrocities, and even Modi knows that Khan is in Adiala Jail. He added that anything can be expected from someone like Modi.

