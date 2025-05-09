Five martyred in Indian army's shelling on civilian population along LoC

Pakistan Pakistan Five martyred in Indian army's shelling on civilian population along LoC

Pakistan army retaliated to the unprovoked firing and shelling by the Indian forces

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 12:39:16 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Five civilians were martyred on Friday in Indian army’s shelling on residential areas after suffering heavy damage at the hands of Pakistan army along Line of Control (LoC).

According to security sources, the Indian army shelled civilian areas in Hajira, Forward Kahuta, and Khoi Ratta.

They said seven other civilians were injured in the Indian army’s shelling in different areas. The Pakistan army’s retaliatory action silenced the Indian army’s guns, they added.

Pakistan army inflicts heavy losses on India



Earlier, the Pakistan army gave a befitting response to Indian aggression along the LoC in Kashmir sector and destroyed a military headquarters and several checkposts on Friday.

According to sources, the Dooba Mor post in the Kailer sector, the Sooji Battalion Headquarters, and the Jabbar and Tarkhiyan complexes in the Peer Kanthi sector were completely destroyed by Pakistan army.

They said Pakistan army retaliated to the unprovoked firing and shelling by the Indian forces which injured four Pakistani civilians.

They said the Pakistan army destroyed the Jhanda Ziarat post. The destruction of this post inflicted significant losses on the enemy.

In Hajira, Rawalakot, three civilians were injured as a result of Indian shelling, while another was wounded in Palyarni Colony.

Pakistan also launched an effective counteraction in the Pandu sector, destroying the Indian army’s headquarters.

According to sources, the Pakistan army shot down an Indian quadcopter in Bagsar. The quadcopter was targeted and downed at 3:15am.