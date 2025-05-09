Escalation is imminent due to continuous Indian aggression: Khawaja Asif

Khawaja Asif said that we are forced to retaliate by continuous aggression from the Indian side.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that tensions between Pakistan and India will continue to escalate due to India’s actions. He was talking to a foreign television network.

“I have no doubt in my mind now that escalation is imminent because of the continuation of aggression from the Indian side, both on the ground and by sending drones today all over Pakistan,” he said.

“Before that, they [India] attacked us with almost 78 planes … and five planes were downed by Pakistan Air Force. So this has been going on for the last three to four days,” he noted.

“We want to de-escalate the situation … but we are forced [to retaliate] by continuous aggression from the Indian side.

Pakistan will not back down if provoked

Earlier, in an interview with CNN channel Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that Pakistan seeks peace, but will not back down if provoked as we are fully prepared to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs.

Khawaja Asif underscored Pakistan’s resolve to protect its sovereignty, stating that the country is fully prepared to respond to any threat or provocation. He further alleged that India is overstepping its boundaries and violating international norms, which has become a major source of contention and a catalyst for conflict in the region.

He urged the international community to hold India accountable for its actions, emphasizing the need for collective pressure to address the growing tensions in the region.

In response to a question, Khawaja Asif pointed out that the Indian media itself has acknowledged the crash of three aircraft in Indian-occupied Kashmir. “The Indian actions were deliberate attacks on civilians, resulting in harm to innocent women and children, which flagrantly violates international humanitarian law,” he asserted.

Regarding the Pahalgam incident, the Defence Minister renewed Pakistan’s demand for a prompt international investigation, calling on the global community to uncover the truth behind the attack in the disputed territory and identify those responsible.

