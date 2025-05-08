OPF, Islamabad Diagnostic Centre sign MoU to facilitate expats

Registered Pakistanis will receive discounted healthcare from panel hospitals

Updated On: Thu, 08 May 2025 23:55:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Haseeb Arslan) – A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) and Islamabad Diagnostic Centre (IDC) was signed for the welfare of the people living abroad.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished dignitaries, including Chairman OPF Board of Governors Syed Qamar Raza, and Col. (Retd) Muhammad Siddique, Director Operations & HR at IDC. Senior officials from both organizations were also present, underscoring a shared commitment to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis and their families.

Syed Qamar Raza expressed pride in formalizing a partnership that enhances healthcare access for overseas Pakistanis. He emphasized that the MoU is not just a symbolic gesture but a concrete step in OPF’s ongoing mission to support the Pakistani diaspora. He further noted that ensuring quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare is central to OPF’s objectives of improving the well-being of overseas Pakistanis and their dependents.

Col (Retd) Muhammad Siddique extended his gratitude to the OPF leadership and acknowledged IDC Chairman & CEO, Dr Rizwan Uppal for his proactive role in providing discounted healthcare services to overseas Pakistanis. He also highlighted IDC’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative under its Road Safety Campaign, which offers free hospitalization (up to Rs 500,000) at over 400 panel hospitals nationwide for registered IDC patients involved in road accidents—a landmark effort in public health support.

Under the MoU, registered overseas Pakistanis and their immediate family members will receive discounted healthcare services at all IDC facilities throughout Pakistan. To facilitate this, IDC introduced a new panel titled "Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (Cash Panel) Members." All IDC branches have been instructed to extend this facility to the OPF members and their dependents—spouse, children, and parents—upon presentation of an OPF Membership Card, Protector Office stamp and valid relationship proof such as FRC, CNIC or NICOP issued by the NADRA.

This initiative stands as a testament to OPF’s unwavering dedication to serving Pakistanis abroad and exemplifies the tangible benefits that can arise from effective public-private partnerships.