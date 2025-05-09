Pakistan shoots down another Indian drone, tally reaches 30

The latest Indian drone was shot down in Bahawalnagar

Updated On: Fri, 09 May 2025 01:46:33 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Information Minister Atta Tarar has said Pakistan has shot down an Indian drone in Bahawalnagar, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

The minister said Pakistan armed forces are giving befitting reply to the Indian aggression, adding its agile and effective air defence system has downed Indian Herop drone in Bahawalnagar.

Pakistan has so far shot down 30 drones emanating from India in the last two days, says the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Earlier, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif said that Pakistan successfully targeted 29 drones with extreme caution. Only one drone explosion caused injuries to four soldiers and minor damage to the defence system. Three civilians embraced martyrdom due to Indian drone strikes, he added.

The ISPR director general condemned the Indian propaganda claiming that Pakistan struck 15 targets in various Indian cities.

Pakistan Air Defence has successfully shot down another Harop drone in Bahawalnagar. Alhamdulillah — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) May 8, 2025

The ISPR DG stated that India fired four projectiles at Amritsar last night, hitting its own installations. One of the missiles came toward Pakistan, but it was closely monitored.

