Dar denies attack on Indian military installations

India dropped four projectiles in Amritsar: ISPR DG

Thu, 08 May 2025 20:14:56 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar and ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addressed a joint media briefing on Thursday.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan did not attack any Indian military installations, rejecting India's claims as a fabricated story aimed at face-saving.

“Pakistan categorically denies any intention or action that would endanger the civilian population in Indian Punjab,” said Dar.

He said that the armed forces were fully alert and confronted 75 to 80 Indian aircraft, and successfully shot down five jets 36 hours ago.

“Pakistan is firmly committed to peace and regional harmony,” he added.

However, he condemned the malicious use of drones by India, noting that several Indian drones violated Pakistani airspace.

One of the Indian drones also attempted to target the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, apparently to disrupt the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

“Pakistan remains peaceful, but reserves the right to respond to Indian aggression at a time and place of its choosing,” Dar maintained.

India dropped four projectiles in Amritsar: ISPR DG

Speaking on the occasion, ISPR Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif condemned the Indian propaganda claiming that Pakistan struck 15 targets in various Indian cities.

ISPR DG stated that India fired four projectiles at Amritsar last night, hitting its own installations. One of the missiles came toward Pakistan, but it was closely monitored.

He affirmed that the Pakistan Army and security forces are maintaining strict vigilance.

The ISPR DG questioned the Indian government’s credibility. He mocked Indian claims by saying the images circulated linking to alleged Pakistani strikes are so fake that they should be set on fire. He said India must move out of the theater and cinema and return to reality.

He mentioned that Pakistan is monitoring everything coming from India. The Indian drones shot down today are being examined and undergoing forensic analysis.

Raising doubts over India’s air defence system, he asked how five aircraft were downed two days ago when India had full control over the timing and had its air defence deployed.

The ISPR DG warned that when Pakistan chooses to strike, there will be no need for Indian media — the world will witness and echo the response.

He added that India launched very small drones today, assuming they would bypass air defenses, but Pakistan detected and precisely engaged them according to its strategy.

Pakistan successfully targeted 29 drones with extreme caution. Only one drone explosion caused injuries to four soldiers and minor damage to the defence system.

“India is now blaming Pakistan to cover its own failure,” he added.

