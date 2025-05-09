Tarar rejects Indian claims of downing Pakistani jets

He said fake and concocted stories will get India nowhere

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has rejected Indian claims about shooting down Pakistani F-16 and JF-17 Thunder fighter jet.

In a statement on social media platform X, the minister dismissed India's claims as false and absurd.

He said fake and concocted stories will get India nowhere, and such claims reflect India's desperation.

Meanwhile, information minister said that Pakistan has not targeted any location in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir or across international border so far, nor has any loss been incurred by Pakistan Air Force.

In a statement on X, he said Indian media is spreading disinformation to craft a fake notion of success, after facing embarrassing losses during their unprovoked aggression.

The minister urged the international community to take note of the situation as Pakistan has only given defensive response so far.

Earlier, the Indian media started broadcasting false reports claiming that Pakistan carried out airstrikes in various parts of Occupied Kashmir and that one aircraft was targeted in response.

According to security sources, these reports are fake and fabricated. The purpose of spreading such false information is to create a misleading impression that Pakistan is also attacking India.

Sources stated that by spreading these lies, India is trying to fabricate a continuous false justification for its blatant aggression against Pakistan.