Saudi minister to visit Pakistan amid India tensions
Pakistan
He will meet his Pakistani counterpart to discuss ways to ease the situation
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – In light of rising tension between Pakistan and India, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir is scheduled to visit Pakistan today.
According to sources, he will meet his Pakistani counterpart to discuss ways to ease the situation.
The Saudi minister, who was in New Delhi today, is also expected to call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during his visit.
Saudi Arabia is actively engaged in efforts to reduce regional tension.